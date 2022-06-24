A former Cottage Grove police officer was sentenced Friday to a five-year term for sexually touching seven female students at Park High School and soliciting one teen multiple times for nude photos.

Adam G. Pelton, 42, of River Falls, Wis., was sentenced in Washington County District Court after pleading guilty in March to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with incidents stretching from Sept. 1, 2018, until Oct. 4, 2019.

Pelton is expected to serve the first 3 1⁄ 3 years of his sentence in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Pelton had been a licensed law enforcement officer since 2009. He began working at Park High School during the 2018-19 school year after holding the same post at Cottage Grove Middle School starting in January 2017.

The Cottage Grove Police Department fired him in September 2021.

Pelton also served in the Minnesota Army National Guard in Kosovo, Iraq and Croatia, records from the South Washington County School District show.

According to the criminal complaint:

Reports from several students of "inappropriate sexual contact" initiated by Pelton prompted authorities to ask the Apple Valley Police Department to investigate. Students alleged that Pelton repeatedly initiated hugs from them that led to him touching their buttocks over their clothing.

Most of these interactions occurred in Pelton's private school office, which lacked video surveillance.

Several students also reported that Pelton would often call or refer to them as "beautiful" and "sweetheart." One of them disclosed that he told her that if he were her age, he would date her.

When questioned, Pelton denied touching the buttocks of any student. He also initially denied asking any student for nude pictures, but he later said he did "as a joke."