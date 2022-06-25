More from Star Tribune
World
1 dead, 10 injured as storm pummels southern Dutch city
One person was killed and about 10 injured Monday as a "weak tornado" ripped through a historic fishing town in the southern Netherlands, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and sending café furniture flying through the streets. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town.
World
Heavy rains and floods hit northwest Turkey, no casualties
Heavy rains in northwest Turkey caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday as authorities worked to evacuate stranded locals.
Business
Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers
The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year, this time for fire concerns amid dry weather, along with pandemic related supply or staffing problems.
Variety
Review: A hunting trip turns deadly when a blizzard strikes
"Outside" by Ragnar Jonasson (Minotaur)