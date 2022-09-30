More from Star Tribune
Nation
Live updates: Charleston airport closed as Ian approaches
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
Weather
Morning forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead; high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 30
World
Small protests appear in Havana over islandwide blackout
The power outage caused by Hurricane Ian has prompted protests in the streets of Cuba's capital as several hundred people demanded restoration of electricity more than two days after a blackout hit the entire island,
Nation
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.
Variety
Woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger's mom
Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother.