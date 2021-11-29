More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Storm with high winds pounds Istanbul; 4 dead, several hurt
A powerful storm pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey on Monday, killing at least four people and causing havoc in the city of 15 million people, reports said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 49; snow in Arrowhead
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 29
Business
Lock in: Dozens stuck in England's highest pub after storm
Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain's highest altitude pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard.
Paul Douglas
Outlook: Fickle Winters In A Warming World
winter is getting off to a late start. A potential weekend snow event has evaporated, but colder air arrives next week, and a few inches of snow may fall north of MSP Tuesday, with coat-worthy weather most of next week. It'll be chilly, but not polar. Meanwhile expect 4 days 40s this week; a clipper sparks few RAIN showers on Wednesday, December 1. Huh? Where am I living again?? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Northwest residents urged to stay alert as storms roll in
Weather officials urged Northwest residents to remain alert Sunday as more rain was predicted to fall in an area with lingering water from extreme weather earlier this month.