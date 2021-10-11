More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Pamela continued to strengthen Tuesday as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday.
Business
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Destructive California wildfires driven by intense winds caused damage at two mobile home parks, destroying some trailers, and one person suffered burns, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66; rain Wednesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 12
World
Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines
A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
Hurricane Ida in Louisiana: Caskets, vaults still displaced
Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana with furious winds that ripped roofs off buildings and storm surge so powerful it moved homes. What it wrought on the living it also wrought on the dead, moving vaults and caskets and adding another layer of trauma for families and communities recovering from the powerful storm.