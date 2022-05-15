More from Star Tribune
World
Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms
The thick layer of dust blanketing the sky did not deter Muhammed Ghalib from walking to work in Baghdad's main commercial district on Monday, as the latest in an unrelenting series of intense sandstorms swept Iraq.
Nation
Popular state trail reopened following years of repairs
The popular Elroy-Sparta State Trail in western Wisconsin officially reopened over the weekend following several years of flood-related repairs.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, May 16
Paul Douglas
Sunny, Breezy Monday - Rain Chance Tuesday, Severe Storms Thursday?
It'll be a nice Monday across the metro with mainly sunny skies and highs around average. About the only point against Monday will be a strong northwest breeze up to 30 mph. Tuesday brings the next rain chances, and then a few strong storms are possible Thursday. - D.J. Kayser