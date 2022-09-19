More from Star Tribune
Nation
Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for struggling fish
Biologist Bryan Bakevich unscrewed the top of a plastic bucket and removed a Rio Grande cutthroat trout that squirmed from his grasp and plopped onto the grassy bank of Middle Ponil Creek.
Business
Fiona grows into Category 4 storm, heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm Wednesday after devastating Puerto Rico, then lashing the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It was forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.
Weather
Morning forecast: Fall-like, high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Business
Asian lender ADB cuts forecasts to reflect weakening outlook
The Asian Development Bank has downgraded its forecasts for growth in the region, citing the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation, and China's slowing economy.
Paul Douglas
So This Is What Fall Feels Like
Today will feel like fall with a stiff northwest wind confining daytime highs to the 60s. Closer to average for late September. Sweatshirt weather lingers into Friday, when a few showers may kick up, but not enough rain to make a dent in our drought. I see 70s Saturday and a few days next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson