More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Thousands evacuated as fire sweeps through French forests
Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area.
World
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt Tuesday to the Haitian government's response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.
World
Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods
Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind.
Politics
Winds drive nation's largest wildfire toward California city
Firefighters faced more dangerously windy weather Tuesday as they struggled to keep the nation's largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat and other small mountain communities.
Local
Dozens of residences evacuated as Minnesota wildfire spreads
Dozens of residences have been evacuated as a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota continues to spread, according to the U.S. Forest Service.