Nation
Tornado causes housing crunch in poor, rural Alabama county
Only 7,600 or so people live in impoverished Greene County, and hundreds of them are clustered in a public housing community called Branch Heights. Officials are now trying to find housing for more than 100 residents who were displaced when a tornado hit the neighborhood late Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 37, breezy and unseasonably cold
It'll be windy but not as windy as Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday will be a little nicer, with a wintry mix possible on Easter.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, April 15
Local
Strong winds cancel, delay MSP flights
Nearly 150 flights were affected by mid-afternoon.
Local
'Waiting to see': Cleanup, insurance weigh heavily on Taopi residents
Ten out of 24 homes in town destroyed