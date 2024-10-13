News & Politics

Eveleth man dies after northern Minnesota house fire

The 63-year-old man was found in the driveway of his rural home.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2024 at 1:07AM

A 63-year-old Eveleth man died from injuries suffered in a fire in his northern Minnesota home.

Dale Wallander of rural Eveleth was found with burns covering most of his body at the end of the driveway to his house in the 7100 block of Antoinette Road in Eveleth at about 11:26 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement arrived to find his house engulfed in flames. Wallander was transported to a metro-area hospital by Life Link air medical service but died of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.



