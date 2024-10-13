A 63-year-old Eveleth man died from injuries suffered in a fire in his northern Minnesota home.
Eveleth man dies after northern Minnesota house fire
The 63-year-old man was found in the driveway of his rural home.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2024 at 1:07AM
Dale Wallander of rural Eveleth was found with burns covering most of his body at the end of the driveway to his house in the 7100 block of Antoinette Road in Eveleth at about 11:26 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement arrived to find his house engulfed in flames. Wallander was transported to a metro-area hospital by Life Link air medical service but died of his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.
