An ethics investigation into whether former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo misused city resources has been dismissed, nearly two weeks after he quietly retired from the force.

In the final days leading up to the November election, Arradondo held a press conference at a South Side church urging voters to reject a ballot question that would have erased minimum staffing of police officers and replaced the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety. Arradondo dressed in full uniform and stood against a photo backdrop featuring the police department logo.

Minneapolis voters ultimately rejected the charter amendment.

The day after the press conference, then-City Council President Lisa Bender filed an ethics complaint against Arradondo, charging him with violating ethics codes prohibiting city officials from using the city logo and city resources to engage in political activity, as well as an internal MPD rule against campaigning in uniform.

In a statement at the time, Bender said, "We need a full and accurate ethics investigation of a press event ... including the role of the Mayor of Minneapolis in directing or planning the event."

That will not happen now. The city's Ethical Practices Board dismissed the complaint against Arradondo on Tuesday. The Minnesota Reformer first reported that because Mayor Jacob Frey issued Arradondo a letter of reprimand in December, the ethics board could not continue with the complaint.

Frey's reprimand stated the chief violated a series of MPD, ethics and social media policies. The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's unclear if the former chief received any discipline in addition to the letter. The city's officer complaint dashboard shows he sustained no complaints that resulted in discipline. Arradondo could not be reached for comment.

Last fall, Bender filed a concurrent complaint against Frey. That complaint was dismissed Nov. 17.