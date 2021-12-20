After leaving Minnesota United as a free agent, Duluth native Ethan Finlay has signed a two-year deal with Austin FC.

Finlay, 31, came to the Loons via trade from the Columbus Crew in 2017, Minnesota United's first season in MLS, and wound up making 95 appearances for the Loons, scoring 19 goals.

Last season, Finlay played in 30 games, starting 19, and scored three goals with three assists. Meanwhile, in its first MLS season, Austin FC went 9-21-4.

Finlay has 10 years of MLS experience and three career appearances with the U.S. Men's National Team.

"My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer," Finlay said in a news release. "... I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club."