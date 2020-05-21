DULUTH — Essentia Health is laying off 900 employees as a steep drop in business has cost the Duluth-based health system $100 million in the past several months with more losses expected.

“Despite our best efforts, the many cost-reduction measures we’ve taken over the last several weeks are not sufficient to preserve our mission and the health of the organization,” Essentia Health CEO David Herman said in a statement Thursday. “This has prompted our leadership team to carefully consider the most difficult decision we’ve faced since I joined Essentia five years ago and move forward with permanent layoffs.”

The cuts, which represent 6% of Essentia’s workforce, are in addition to the 850 employees who have been placed on administrative leave and are expected to remain so until July 31. Those on leave may still be called back as needed, Essentia said. Some laid-off staff covered by collective bargaining agreements have right-of-recall and other job protections.

The health system is the largest employer in Duluth with more than 6,000 employees in the city and about 14,500 employees across all locations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Minnesota hospitals expect to lose nearly $3 billion due to the steep drop in patients while they prepare for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients. Routine visits have been postponed and elective surgeries were until recently not allowed.

“While surgeries and procedures are restarting at our facilities, we are approaching that process carefully and slowly to protect our communities, patients and staff, preserve personal protective equipment and ensure available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients,” Essentia said in a news release.

The health system has reduced executive compensation and consolidated some leadership roles as well as flexing hours to try to save money.

