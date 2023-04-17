Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Erykah Badu, the high priestess of neo-soul, hasn't released a proper album since 2010. But she's headlining Xcel Energy Center on June 30 as part of her Unfollow Me Tour.

Known for the 1990s hits "Tyrone" and "On & On," Badu was a mesmerizing presence in 2021 at the Armory in her biggest Twin Cities appearance; the magical performance was one of the top concerts of the year. She hadn't headlined here since 2001.

The "Bag Lady" hitmaker is undertaking a 25-city tour, which commences on June 11 in San Antonio.

Like David Bowie and Prince before her, and Beyoncé and Janelle Monáe after her, Badu is one of pop music's marvelous visionaries. In addition to being an innovative musician and occasional actor, the Dallas-launched artist is known for her arresting sense of fashion and her line of products, including her cannabis accessories and lifestyle brands.

Opening for Badu will be Yasiin Bey, the rapper/actor/visual artist.

Badu's music is the subject of the tribute album, "On & On," by Minneapolis-reared jazz artist José James.

Xcel Energy Center tickets will go on sale at 2:22 p.m. Thursday at unfollowmetour.com and ticketmaster.com. No prices have been announced.