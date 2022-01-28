COVID-19 pressures have forced Twin Cities hospitals to suspend the long-standing practice of diverting ambulances from their emergency departments when they are overcrowded.

ER closures were so common during the latest COVID surge that ambulance drivers didn't know where to go and patients ended up getting delayed care at distant hospitals, said Dr. Aaron Burnett, chair of the East Metro Pre-Hospital Advisory Committee.

One ambulance diversion would prompt another and then another because they couldn't find ERs with space, said Burnett, an emergency physician at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

"We weren't doing patients any benefit by taking them from one saturated hospital to another saturated hospital," he said.

The change, which took effect this month, reflects another stressor of the pandemic on Minnesota. In two years the state has reported 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus infections, 11,382 COVID deaths and 56,621 residents admitted to U.S. hospitals. The totals include 14,565 infections reported Friday and 43 deaths, including a Ramsey County resident in their middle to late 20s.

Leaders of the West and East Metro emergency medical advisory groups agreed to suspend diversions because transport times were increasing and ambulances were spending too much time out of service areas and unavailable for 911 calls. Central Minnesota hospitals around St. Cloud agreed to end diversions as well.

ERs are required under federal law to treat walk-in patients, but have long used cooperative diversion systems to protect each other from overcrowding and to reroute ambulances to hospitals with capacity. The idea is to backstop hospitals with one-time surges in demand, or problems such as power outages.

But in the pandemic it became a race to see which ER reached capacity and needed to divert ambulances first. Ambulances changed course multiple times during some transports because ER closures were so frequent, said Sam Erickson, a vice president of the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs union.

"We often inform family members where a loved one is being transported while on scene," he said. "If we are rerouted in transit their family have no idea where the patient ended up."

ER closure orders in the Twin Cities soared from 37 in January 2021 to 334 in December. The rule in the Twin Cities was that a third diversion announcement at once forced all ERs to reopen to ambulance traffic. There were no forced re-openings last January, but there were 280 last month.

Hospitals had no rules for when they could close their ERs to ambulances, and some used the practice more than others. The University of Minnesota Medical Center closed its ER 284 times last year for a collective 559 hours, while United Hospital in St. Paul closed 450 times for 817 hours.

The M Health Fairview system voted against suspending ambulance diversions when it was proposed by West Metro EMS leaders.

"We believe the ability to divert patients from hospitals without capacity to nearby hospitals with capacity plays an important role in our ability to safely care for patients," said Fairview spokeswoman Aimee Jordan.

Full closures are still permitted when hospitals have emergency situations that require them to stop taking any patients in their ERs. However, Burnett said the lesson gained in the pandemic is that hospitals have capacity and creativity to handle higher ER volumes when necessary.

Solutions have included hospital-at-home programs in which stable COVID patients were discharged with oxygen support and monitoring, and regular calls from clinicians to make sure they weren't deteriorating. Many ERs also began providing basic care in triage and waiting areas rather than having patients wait until beds opened.

"When we were told, 'You've got to get the job done, you're forced off divert,' we were able to get the job done as a system," Burnett said. "It was just that we had this crutch in our bag that people were relying on that was never intended for a crisis, where every hospital was equally affected. Every hospital is facing staffing shortages. Every hospital is getting flooded with patients."

The 1,502 COVID state hospitalizations on Thursday were down from 1,575 a week ago in Minnesota, which has reached a peak in infections from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, hospitals remain at what would be considered an overcrowded level in a normal winter. Only 34 of 1,013 staffed intensive care beds were open in Minnesota hospitals on Thursday, but at one point last month that number had dropped to nine.

EMS leaders will be reviewing ambulance data in February to see if suspending diversions had a more severe impact on some hospital ERs than others. The change was made specifically for the pandemic, but could become permanent if hospitals find other long-term solutions for ER crowding.