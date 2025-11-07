Business

Equiniti has another layoff at its Minnesota office

Headcount at its Mendota Heights location is down almost two dozen in about a year as the U.K.-based company has realigned some operations.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2025 at 4:00PM
Equiniti told state officials about a round of layoffs in Minnesota. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Financial services company Equiniti trimmed its Mendota Heights office by 22 employees over the past year as the business scaled down local headcount and realigned some operations outside Minnesota.

The U.K. company, whose head U.S. office is in New York, issued its latest permanent layoff notice Oct. 24 to take effect Jan. 16. It covers a single employee who works in the Mendota Heights office as well as 10 remote employees who report up to the Minnesota office.

Company spokesman Cole Ledford said in a statement the moves are part of a long-term company strategy as Equiniti invests in technology and data capabilities “to support the evolving needs of our customers and their shareholders.”

“We recognize that these changes impact people and we are committed to treating our colleagues with professionalism and respect throughout this process,” he said.

Equiniti offers shareholder, retirement and remediation services. It acts as a transfer agent, maintaining financial records, facilitating transactions and issuing payments to shareholders. Its workforce moves come as the financial services industry faces continued consolidation and pressure to automate and digitize processes.

The U.K. company bought its Minnesota shareowner services business from Wells Fargo in 2018. Equiniti paid $227 million for the operation, which came with more than 400 Wells Fargo employees.

Equiniti cut Mendota Heights staff three other times since September 2024.

Last year, the company announced layoffs of 55 customer service employees in multiple states, including four Minnesotans at the Mendota Heights office. The company moved those operations overseas.

In May, Equiniti laid off three Minnesotans from its learning and development group as the team was cut. In August, the company laid off 14 Minnesotans from the Mendota Heights location, set to take effect Nov. 14, from its transfer agency operations business.

Equiniti employs about 6,000 people, with operations centers in the U.S., U.K. and India. It is the transfer agent to 35% of the S&P 500.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

