Good deals aren’t just in stores on Black Friday.
Entry to Minnesota state parks will be free again this Black Friday
The DNR offers four fee-free dates every year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free entry to all 73 state parks and recreation areas on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Nov. 29. There’s a state park within 30 miles of most residents, according to the organization’s website. Users should keep in mind that while the entrance fee is waived, it does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or tours.
“During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are the perfect places to enjoy the tranquility of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, in a news release. “We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature. With cooler weather, quieter trails, and unique wildlife activity, visitors can experience Minnesota state parks and recreation areas in a new light.”
Outdoor recreation options in late November, as recommended by the DNR, include hiking, biking, photography and bird and wildlife watching.
Vehicle permits to visit state parks are normally are $7 for one day and $35 for a year-round permit. Proceeds go to maintaining and improving natural resources, facilities, and educational programs. There are only four days per year in which park fees are waived. In 2025, fee-free dates are January 20, April 26, June 14 and November 28.
A list of parks can be found on the DNR’s website.
The DNR offers four fee-free dates every year.