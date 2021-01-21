A motorist purposely hit another car with his vehicle multiple times near St. Cloud before getting out and putting his fist through the driver's side window of the other car and punching a man in the face, authorities said Thursday.

The rolling fit of rage involving strangers unfolded shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday in Waite Park and ended with both men injured and one of them in jail, police said.

"It appears to be the result of some driving conduct," said Police Chief David Bentrud. "Someone was apparently having a really bad day."

The 55-year-old suspect from St. Cloud is jailed on suspicion of second-degree assault, reckless driving and property damage. He has not been charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to police:

A man was heading south in his Chevy Cavalier on N. 10th Avenue, where he spotted a Ford Taurus speeding toward him from behind.

The Cavalier tried to switch lanes, while the Taurus attempted to pass. When the Cavalier tried to change lanes again, the Taurus hit the Cavalier.

The Taurus cut in front of the Cavalier and caused them to bump again. The Taurus then hit the Cavalier from behind and sent it spinning.

The driver of the Taurus approached the other motorist at N. 3rd Street and N. 11th Avenue and started yelling, shattered the driver's side window with his fist and punched the man in the face.

The suspect has a long and varied criminal history, including convictions for burglary, forgery, illicit drugs and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Paul Walsh