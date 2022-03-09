Next time, bring the family.

Perhaps that's what the Schubert Club said to English pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason when she was in town this week for two concerts at the Ordway. She'll return next year with her six talented siblings to close the organization's 2022-23 season with a 140th anniversary concert.

Ranging in age from 13 to 26, the family also includes renowned cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who created a sensation with his performance at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Schubert Club presented his Twin Cities debut in 2019.

The Kanneh-Masons will perform chamber music in various configurations on May 7, 2023, to celebrate the Twin Cities' oldest arts organization, founded in 1882.

The anniversary season announced Wednesday will feature one of the world's most celebrated mezzo-sopranos, a great string quartet making its farewell tour, and masterful chamber ensembles from England and Japan in the organization's signature series.

International Artist Series

Anne Sofie von Otter: The Ordway Concert Hall series begins with this Swedish mezzo-soprano. Magnificent of voice and interpretive skills, she also has a marvelous sense of musical adventure that's led to collaborations with Elvis Costello, Rufus Wainwright and a memorable Stillwater Music Festival week with string quartet Brooklyn Rider. She'll team with fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout for two concerts Nov. 1 and 3.

Bridget Kibbey: Each season, the Schubert Club hosts a featured artist who performs not only an International Artist Series recital, but chamber music for Music in the Park and does something offbeat as part of Schubert Club Mix. This year, it's Kibbey, who has been called "the Yo-Yo Ma of the harp," expanding the possibilities of her instrument in all sorts of interesting directions. She opens her residence by teaming up with violinist Alexi Kenney, Dec. 1-2.

Bach Collegium Japan: Harpsichordist Masaaki Suzuki and his musicians are known for thrilling, insightful performances of J.S. Bach and his Baroque contemporaries. They'll be joined Feb. 7-8 by baritone Roderick Williams.

Benjamin Beilman: Last here with David Finckel and Wu Han, the violinist performs March 17 and 19, 2023, with pianist Roman Rabinovich.

Beatrice Rana: The Italian pianist is one of classical's major buzz artists, so this April 16, 2023, recital will be performed at the larger Ordway Music Theater.

Music in the Park Series

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble: The Sunday afternoon chamber music series at St. Paul's St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ opens with musicians from the legendary London-based orchestra. (Oct. 9)

Merz Trio: When it comes to the classical competition circuit, this young piano trio has been winning almost all of them in the past few years. (Nov. 13)

Emerson String Quartet: One of the world's great string quartets is calling it a career after 40-plus years and nine Grammys. Its farewell tour arrives Feb. 12.

Bridget Kibbey and the Calidore String Quartet: The season's featured artist joins one of America's hottest young quartets for an intriguing combination of harp and strings. (Feb. 26)

Randall Goosby: This series often introduces locals to new artists who go on to stardom, and this competition-winning American violinist with a new Decca Classics contract in hand may be one. (March 12, 2023)

Jasper String Quartet: One of the highest honors for a string quartet is the Cleveland Quartet Award, and this American group earned that. They'll be joined by Venezuelan soprano Maria Brea. (April 23, 2023)

Subscriptions for both series are on sale at 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org. Single tickets go on sale in August.

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities classical music writer. wordhub@yahoo.com.