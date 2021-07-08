Before Minnesota United played at Colorado on Wednesday night, coach Adrian Heath's England beat veteran midfielder Niko Hansen's Denmark 2-1 in a UEFA Euro semifinal at London's Wembley Stadium.

It ended what Heath called decades of "heartbreak" for a soccer nation that hadn't reached a major tournament final since 1966. Heath was 6 years old then, when England beat West Germany 4-2 in the World Cup final.

England will play Italy on Sunday for the trophy at Wembley. Heath's pre-tournament pick is Sunday's opponent.

Heath called Wednesday's semifinal his country's best chance to thrill a nation since it lost to Germany in penalty kicks in the 1996 Euro semifinals at home in England, too.

England star Harry Kane's penalty-kick rebound goal in extra time sent Denmark home after an emotional, exhilarating run that began when Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and medical workers revived him on the field in the Danes' first tournament game.

Born in Denmark and raised there until he was 10, Hansen is a dual citizen who pulled hard for what he called the story of the tournament.

"It's unfortunate, but you can't knock their response to all of it," Hansen said on Tuesday. "The way they banded together, it has always been that way with that team. They just showed out, especially the guys who came in and stepped up."

Big changes

Heath shuffled his lineup noticeably, both out of choice and need. Right-side attacker Robin Lod and central midfielder Jan Gregus returned from the Euros into the starting 11. Veteran Ozzie Alonso moved back into the starting lineup, too, beside Gregus while both Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp got some rest after playing just four days earlier.

Three-fourths of the backline was new, too: Jukka Raitala played center back for injured Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), DJ Taylor started at Romain Metanire's right-back spot after making his MLS debut Saturday against San Jose.

Brent Kallman started at center back for injured Michael Boxall (thigh/groin), who's availability to play for New Zealand in the Olympics is uncertain.

The Rapids played without forward Jonathan Lewis and defender Sam Vines — who are away with the U.S. men's national team for this month's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Metanire missed his second consecutive game while he was back in France to get his U.S. green card. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is away with his Canadian national team for the Gold Cup.

Never again

Portland star Diego Chara's tweeted response Tuesday night to the completed MLS investigation challenged Minnesota United to address the matter within its organization "to ensure this won't happen again."

Heath, though, said allegations Franco Fragapane directed a racial slur at Chara in a June 26 game had been "put to bed" by the investigation's inconclusive conclusion.

"He vehemently denies he said anything, we believe him," Heath said after Tuesday's training. "The process was taken, people made a decision after they got all the information, which is rare these days. Normally, you're guilty from the beginning."