Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man who was shot while working Tuesday evening at a Cedar-Riverside shop.

Police responded to a report of a robbery about 7 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Cedar Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Police were hoping to find video of the area and interviewed people near the scene.

The building where the shooting took place appeared to be a bazaar with shops inside. Locals near the scene said it was known as "the mall."

This is Minneapolis' 24th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at www.crimestoppersmn.org.