TAMPA, Fla. — Emmanuel Rodriguez belted a three-run home run in the top of the ninth to rally the Twins to a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees in an exhibition game Friday.
Edouard Julien had two hits, including an eighth inning home run, for the Twins.
Pablo Lopez started for the Twins, giving up two runs in three innings, before Kenta Maeda took over and pitched five innings. Maeda gave up two runs and two hits and struck out five to pick up the win.
Anthony Volpe homered for New York.
