Emergency lawsuit filed against Hennepin Healthcare to preserve woman’s organs over family objection

After 42 years, the name of downtown Minneapolis' major hospital, HCMC, is about to be changed. After a year of surveys and focus groups, Hennepin County Medical Center wants to change its name to Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center to make it consistent with the names of clinics and better brand the major downtown Minneapolis hospital and health care system.] Richard Tsong-Taatarii/rtsong-taatarii@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN1611091807361137 (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)