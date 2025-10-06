News & Politics

Emergency lawsuit filed against Hennepin Healthcare to preserve woman’s organs over family objection

LifeSource, an organ donation nonprofit, has sued Hennepin Healthcare and asked for an emergency judicial assignment after a doctor at HCMC told a woman’s family, who objected to her organ donation, they could remove her from life support.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 6, 2025 at 7:47PM
After 42 years, the name of downtown Minneapolis' major hospital, HCMC, is about to be changed. After a year of surveys and focus groups, Hennepin County Medical Center wants to change its name to Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center to make it consistent with the names of clinics and better brand the major downtown Minneapolis hospital and health care system.] Richard Tsong-Taatarii/rtsong-taatarii@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN1611091807361137 (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The organs of a woman who was declared brain dead on Sunday afternoon at Hennepin County Medical Center are at the center of a lawsuit seeking emergency injunctive relief against the hospital filed on Monday.

LifeSource, an organ donation nonprofit, alleges that the staff at HCMC has unlawfully refused to honor the organ recovery of the woman because her family “has repeatedly expressed they do not wish” for the woman “to become an organ donor,” according to the lawsuit.

The woman was pronounced brain dead on Sunday at 1:39 p.m. Her driver’s license noted she was an organ donor.

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Matthew Prekker then notified the family that death had been declared and “offered the family the option to withdraw life support, not recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor the wishes” of the deceased woman.

At that time, Hennepin Healthcare, which is listed as the defendant, allegedly notified LifeSource that “because certain members of the Decedent’s family had voiced objections to organ donation,” the hospital would be removing the patient from life support.

The lawsuit is seeking a temporary restraining order without notice given to the hospital, because LifeSource alleges that if the hospital receives notice “they will remove” the dead woman from life support and render the lawsuit moot. The emergency request notes that Hennepin Healthcare “must continue to provide mechanical ventilation” to the woman to preserve her organs for recovery and transplant.

LifeSource argues that Minnesota’s Uniform Anatomical Gift Act makes the donor’s decision irrevocable regardless of her family’s wishes and that Hennepin Healthcare is in violation of state law by respecting the family’s wishes.

A spokesperson for the Fourth Judicial District said the case has been assigned to a judge, but there is not yet a timeline for a hearing.

Messages were left with LifeSource and Hennepin Healthcare seeking comment on the current status of the situation.

This is a breaking news story, return to the Star Tribune for updates.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

