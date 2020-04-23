Minnesota families struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic will get emergency relief under an expansion of the federal food stamp program.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that 250,000 Minnesotans who rely on monthly food stamp benefits to feed themselves and their families will receive expanded payments under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. The amount of relief will vary by household, with benefits increasing by an average of about $150 a month per recipient.

The emergency relief will total about $55 million, and comes as state officials and hunger relief organizations struggle to prevent a hunger crisis. Demand at many of the 350 food shelves in Minnesota is double or triple normal levels, just as many food shelves are struggling with a shortage of volunteers. Public health experts have warned that rising levels of hunger and malnutrition can increase the risks of infection.

"Emergency SNAP supplements will make a real difference to families who need help now," Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a statement. "Ensuring that Minnesotans with low incomes have the resources they need to put food on the table is critically important during this pandemic."

Families who qualify will begin receiving the extra payments on April 28, which will continue throughout May on a staggered basis. The funds will be added automatically to the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards used to purchase food at stores.

Under the program, a family of four that receives $497 per month would get an emergency supplement of $149, bringing them to the maximum monthly benefit of $646 for the family. Households that already receive the maximum amount of SNAP benefits will not receive the higher payments.

