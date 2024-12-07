BYRON, MINN. – Facing mounting pressure over the district’s mishandling of its finances, Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck announced Friday that he will resign from the position at the end of the school year.
Embattled Byron school superintendent to resign at the end of the school year
Superintendent Mike Neubeck faced calls for him to resign over handling of the district’s finances.
The resignation follows months of uncertainty about the district’s budget after a $1.5 million miscalculation was discovered in last year’s budget. Neubeck’s administration has struggled since then to win back the community’s trust. In November, voters rejected the district’s request for a $1.9 million levy increase by a 16-point margin.
In a statement, the district said Neubeck made the decision to resign after discussion with members of the Byron school board. His last day will be June 30.
“This decision is made with a shared commitment to ensuring the stability of the district while maintaining a continued focus on our mission to serve students, staff, and the community,” according to the district statement. “Dr. Neubeck’s decision provides the Byron School District with the necessary time and opportunity to hire a new superintendent.”
Reached Friday, Neubeck declined to comment.
Byron’s financial woes were first made public in the spring when the district revealed a financial miscalculation related to labor negotiation the previous year. While a long-awaited audit of the 2023-24 budget won’t be completed until later this month, Neubeck told parents this week that preliminary findings show the district with a $2 million shortfall, primarily because of the miscalculation.
The combination of the oversight and the failed referendum has led the district to propose $1.6 million in additional cuts to next year’s school budget. In the meantime, the district’s balances are so low that the board voted this week to borrow $3.5 million to make a debt-service payment due in January.
Neubeck said he will present recommendations on budget reductions at a meeting in early February. He also suggested the district may pursue another operating referendum in November 2025.
Neubeck was hired to lead the Byron district in 2021 after serving as a principal in Mahtomedi. In his first year on the job, he led a successful capital campaign with voters approving $44.5 million in funding for improvements to athletic facilities and additional classroom space at the high school.
The Byron school district, located about 10 miles west of Rochester, has about 2,200 students. The district consistently ranks toward the top in test scores when compared to hundreds of districts of its size.
