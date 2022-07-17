Minnesota United playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso once again proved himself MLS All-Star Game worthy by scoring both goals in Saturday night's 2-0 victory over D.C. United at Allianz Field.

He scored once in the 13th minute and again in the 50th minute against a D.C. United team in transition. The visitors didn't play goalkeeper Bill Hamid and star Taxi Fountas as well as just-traded Julian Gressel and Ola Kamara.

They did so while waiting for newly hired coach Wayne Rooney — the former Premier League and England national team star — to get his work visa.

Rooney watched from the stands after getting together with Loons coach Adrien Heath — both of whom played for Everton, at different times — Friday night before the game.

Last in the 14-team Eastern Conference, D.C. United lost 7-0 last week at Philadelphia and played Columbus to a 2-2 draw Wednesday in its first game since Rooney was hired, although it was Chad Ashton who coached.

The Loons are 4-0-1 in their past five games, their longest unbeaten streak since last summer.

On Wednesday, Heath lamented his team's slow first half in a 1-1 home draw with Sporting Kansas City and urged his players to do better Saturday.

Despite a recent schedule in which his team has played nearly every fourth day, Heath didn't try to counter any possible fatigue and instead started the same 11 players he did on Wednesday.

This time, it took them only 13 minutes to take a 1-0 and 50 minutes to make it 2-0. Reynoso combined with striker Luis Amarilla in different ways for that two-goal lead.

He now has scored twice in three of his last five games and has scored nine goals in MLS play this season.

The MLS All-Star Game coach Heath made him one of his 12 picks to play in next month's game against Mexican league Liga MX's best at Allianz Field. Heath chose Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair as well.

On Saturday's first goal, Reynoso and Amarilla worked a two-pass, one-touch goal in which Reynoso headed the ball to Amarilla, who backheeled the ball out of the air toward Reynoso just as he cut behind the D.C. United defense.

Reynoso used that left foot of his to direct the ball into an open goal behind keeper Rafael Romo.

Next time, Reynoso again took another Amarilla pass and scored.

This one came from Amarilla's run with the ball down the left side before he cut into the 18-yard box and spotted Reynoso between four defenders. Reynoso softly touched Amarilla's cross, rolling it just past Romo's outstretched hand and into the goal toward the right post.

It was only starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's — and the Loons' – fourth shutout this season.

Loons defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp went down without contact holding his left leg in the 20th minute. He limped off the field with help on either side and was replaced by substitute Joseph Rosales.

Loons attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane played all 90-plus minutes in search of his first MLS goal and nearly did so three times. He couldn't get a header past Romo and couldn't quite reach a crossing pass as he slid at the back post in the 67th minute. Late in the game, Romo turned away a short-range shot.