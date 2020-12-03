We’re accustomed, in American sports, to celebrating power.

Home runs. Sternum-shredding tackles. Slapshots and dunks.

Emanuel Reynoso on Thursday night elevated a franchise with a soft-shoe routine, bringing Minnesota United a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City during an MLS Western Conference semifinal game at Children’s Mercy Park in K.C.

Reynoso, the smallish midfielder from Argentina, produced three first-half assists with a touch so soft it wouldn’t wake a sleeping cat. His Toe Trick came within one assist of tying the MLS record for a full playoff game, and he produced the most important performance in the biggest game in franchise history while wearing No. 10.

This week, Maradona, the Argentine superstar, died at 60. He made No. 10 famous in his home country. Reynoso could make it famous in Minnesota.

On his first assist, he deftly redirected a pass that led Kevin Molino toward the unguarded left side of the Kansas City goal, and Molino’s shot deflected off the goalie’s hands and into the middle of the net.

On his second assist, he lofted a pass over the defense as Molino broke from the top of the box toward the right side of the goal. Molino slid and flicked the ball into the left front corner to give the Loons a 2-0 lead.

On his third assist, he struck a corner kick that Bakaye Dibassy headed in for a 3-0 lead, giving Reynoso 10 assists in his past five games.

The Loons acquired Reynoso, Dibassy and Kei Kamara during the summer transfer window.

The Loons had never won before at Kansas City, but they had never had Reynoso in Kansas City.

Reynoso isn’t just winning. He’s giving Minnesotans not raised on soccer an understanding of what is meant by “The Beautiful Game.”

Most soccer players in most situations in most games make the sport look difficult. Because it is. Soccer is harder than a frozen sidewalk. Rumor is, you can’t use your thumbs.

Then the ball rolls toward Reynoso and he does more with a toe tap than most can accomplish with a head of steam.

The MLS isn’t the Premier League, so I’ll try not to go overboard with comparisons. But stylistically, Reynoso is remindful of Wayne Gretzky or John Stockton, smallish players who thrived because of unselfishness and uncommon anticipation. They know you’re open before you know you’re open.

Of course, if there was ever any question about the future of soccer in America, it was answered on your television early Thursday night.

Matthew McCounaghey appeared to perform his version of a hype video.

Now that it has the support of McConaughey and Ted Lasso, you know soccer has arrived in America.

Minnesota was the lowest-seeded team remaining in the playoffs, but those seedings weren’t the result of recent play or reflective of the way Reynoso has altered his new team.

The Loons aren’t just better with Reynoso. They’re more interesting. A soccer team can theoretically win a title without ever creating a pretty goal, just deflecting headers off the goalie’s knee.

Reynoso is the kind of must-watch player who appeals to casual fans, the kind who sells merchandise to schoolkids, who attracts the curiosity viewer.

Robbed of an urgency to score, the Loons played solid defense and secured the shutout. Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes was interviewed on the sideline during the second half and said, to paraphrase, that his team needed to get “that first goal” and then get another one.

With innovative thinking like that, I’m shocked that SKC didn’t win.

The second half was important, but the first half was what the franchise has been missing all these years.

The Loons were missing someone like Reynoso, master of the soft shoe.