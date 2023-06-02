Police have identified a 25-year-old Elysian, Minn., woman found dead under a bridge in Owatonna, and are now investigating it as a homicide.

Sabrina Lee Schnoor, the deceased woman, was located Tuesday night under an Interstate 35 bridge with a single gunshot wound. It is believed to be a "targeted attack," according to a news release Thursday from the Owatonna Police Department. The department did not provide more details of the death circumstances or say if there's a suspect.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Florence Avenue, which is just east of the interstate, according to the initial release Wednesday.

Owatonna police are leading the investigation with the assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Steele County Coroner's Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. The department requested anyone with information about the incident to call 507-444-3800, or detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.