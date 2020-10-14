DULUTH – A 16-year-old Ely boy has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after police say he stabbed his brother more than a dozen times.

A 13-year-old boy was found “curled up in the fetal position in a gully” near Miners Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and told police his brother “had tried to kill him,” charges say.

The 16-year-old admitted to stabbing the victim, dragging him by the lake and said the victim “would probably ‘bleed out,’ ” investigators said.

The victim underwent surgery for at least 13 stab wounds, including to the neck and chest. His condition was not known.

The Star Tribune typically does not name juveniles accused of crimes.

St. Louis County prosecutors want to try the teen as an adult and wrote that public safety would not be served if the case were heard in juvenile court.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and remains in custody at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.