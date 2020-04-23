Sir Elton John may still be standing but he won’t be performing any more concerts in 2020.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rock Hall of Famer has announced the postponement of spring and summer dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, including concerts June 15 and 16 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The shows will be rescheduled for 2021.

Last Saturday, John performed “I’m Still Standing” from his backyard during the “One World: Together at Home” TV special spearheaded by Lady Gaga.

In February 2019, Sir Elton performed for two nights at Target Center in Minneapolis as part of his three-year, 300-concert farewell tour.

Tickets for the St. Paul concerts will be honored at the rescheduled dates. No word yet on refunds.