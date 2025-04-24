Elon Musk’s X sues Minnesota over law to criminalize sharing election-related deep fakes

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X is suing the state of Minnesota over a new law that makes it a crime to share deep fake information to influence an election, arguing it violates constitutional protections for free speech.
The complaint, filed by X Corporation in federal court this week, argues that the law’s requirements are “so vague and unintelligible that social media platforms cannot understand what the statute permits and what it prohibits.”
That will lead “to blanket censorship, including of fully protected, core political speech,” the complaint reads.
The Minnesota Legislature passed a law in 2023 that cracks down on the use of deep fake video or audio created by AI purporting to show someone saying or doing something that didn’t happen.
The law makes it a crime in the state to disseminate a deep fake within 90 days of an election that’s made without the consent of the person depicted and is intended to influence results or harm a candidate’s reputation.
The lawsuit from X names Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and asks the court to permanently block enforcement of the law.
The complaint argues the threat of criminal penalties will incentivize platforms “to err on the side of removing” any content that could potentially violate the statute.
“Under this enforcement system, platforms that keep up content presenting a close call under the statute run the risk of criminal penalties, but there is no penalty for erring on the side of too much censorship,” it reads.