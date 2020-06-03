Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to elevate charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck while adding charges of aiding and abetting murder against the other three officers at the scene, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Ellison is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the state’s investigation into Floyd’s death. According to sources, former officer Derek Chauvin, recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air on May 25, will now be charged with second-degree murder.

The other three officers at the scene — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — will also be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to the sources, who spoke on conditions of anonymity. Chauvin was arrested last Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Thao was recorded watching as Chauvin continued to press on Floyd’s neck with his knee. Kueng was one of the first officers on the scene and helped pin Floyd down. Lane was detailed in earlier charges as pointing a gun at Floyd before handcuffing, and later asked whether officers should roll Floyd on his side as he was restrained.

The charges come just days after Gov. Tim Walz asked Ellison to take over the prosecution, which until Sunday had been led by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

One of the attorneys representing George Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump, released a statement shortly after 1:15 p.m. Wednesday praising the arrest and charging of the other three officers and the upgrading of murder charges against Chauvin.

Officer Derek Chauvin's knee remains on an unresponsive George Floyd as a Hennepin County EMS worker prepares to load him onto a stretcher.

Crump’s statement came before Ellison’s office made any official announcements.

“This is a bittersweet moment for the family of George Floyd,” said the joint statement by Floyd’s family, Crump and the legal team. “We are deeply gratified that Attorney General Keith Ellison took decisive action in this case, arresting and charging all the officers involved in George Floyd’s death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder.”

Attorneys for the officers declined to comment or could not be immediately reached Wednesday.

“This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest,” the family’s and Crump’s statement said. “That is a source of peace for George’s family in this painful time.”

The statement urged Ellison to continue the investigation and upgrade the charges to first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

First-degree murder requires proof of planning out the crime.

“These officers knew they could act with impunity, given the Minneapolis Police Department’s widespread and prolonged pattern and practice of violating people’s constitutional rights,” the statement said. “Therefore, we also demand permanent transparent police accountability at all levels and at all times.”

The family and Crump thanked the “outpouring” of support they’ve received, which manifested in days of huge protests across the country and world.

“Our message to them: Find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on,” they said. “Don’t let up on your demand for change.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.