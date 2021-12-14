Blake Johnson has scored 10 goals with seven assists, leading Elk River/Zimmerman to a 5-1 start this season.

BLAKE JOHNSON

Elk River/Zimmerman • hockey

The Elks senior has always been coached by an alumnus on his way up through the ranks. He understands the history of the once-prominent program. Johnson would like nothing better than to see it return to those glory years in his final season.

"Blake is the ultimate competitor," Elks coach Ben Gustafson said.

Johnson had a hat trick and one assist in a 6-0 victory over St. Michael-Albertville and two goals and three assists in a 10-3 triumph over Armstrong/Cooper as the Elks raised their record to 5-1. He has 10 goals and seven assists this season.

"I have always been more of a playmaker," Johnson said. "I have been trying to become a better goal scorer. Now I am making plays and scoring goals."

The Elks haven't had a winning season since 2017-18 and last appeared in the state tournament in 2005.

"I have always wanted to play in the state tournament," Johnson said. "It would be a dream come true to make it my senior year."

REAGAN KELLEY

Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka• gymnastics

Kelley finished sixth in the all-around competition in the Class 1A state tournament a year ago. The junior showed in the Perham Invitational that she is poised to climb the ladder, posting a score of 37.65. "She has really stepped it up to another level," Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka coach Steven Hangartner said.

WILL STRANDEMO

Delano • basketball

The sophomore guard scored more than 30 points in each of his first three games, peaking at 34 in a victory over Monticello. "He is having an outstanding start to the season," Tigers coach Terry Techam said. "So far this year, he has taken his game to another level."

SLOANE MATTHEWS

Wayzata • hockey

A Clarkson recruit, Matthews had back-to-back hat tricks in two wins last week. "Sloane is the type of player that every coach dreams to have at least once in their career," Wayzata coach Taylor Williamson said. "She is such a special player."

JACOB NGUYEN

Fridley • wrestling

Nguyen recently recorded the 100th victory of his career. He is 5-1 this season, with every victory coming by pin. "Jacob's aggressive style has helped us get off to a 3-0 start," Fridley coach Eric Anderson said. Nguyen, a senior, has a career record of 103-32.

GRACE MASSAQUOI

Holy Angels • basketball

A senior guard, she totaled 49 points, 20 rebounds and six steals and shot 44 percent in back-to-back wins last week; her 32 points against Benilde-St. Margaret's set a career high.

BLAKE LUECK

Spring Lake Park • hockey

Lueck had a hat trick and two assists in an 8-2 victory over Two Rivers and scored the go-ahead goal in a 4-3 victory over Irondale. "We rely on him to produce for us," Panthers coach Connor Gagnon said. Lueck has nine of the Panthers' 24 goals this season, and he assisted on five others.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.