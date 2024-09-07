Last year, Brainerd kept the score close enough to squeeze past Elk River in the final quarter of their 2023 matchup, leaving a young Elk River team with a dissatisfied taste in its mouth.
Elk River’s ground game rolls in win over Brainerd in Class 5A high school football showdown
Elk River’s defense held Brainerd scoreless in the second half, and the Elks didn’t punt once, scoring seven touchdowns on seven possessions.
On Friday, the Elks didn’t let the Warriors stay within striking distance in their 50-14 win.
As Elk River was up 28-14 with less than a minute remaining in the first half, Brainerd’s offense rolled down the field, picking up first downs and looking to cut the host’s lead to seven — until Elks senior defensive back Gavin Kerns stripped the ball after a Brainerd reception, setting up a 70-yard touchdown run by senior running back Brecken Keoraj as time expired.
“Our team was really out for revenge,” Keoraj said. “We beat ourselves last year.”
A potential two-touchdown scoring swing set the tone for the rest of the Class 5A matchup, as Elk River (2-0) never punted once.
“That was crushing for them,” Elk River head coach Steve Hamilton said. “And I’ve been on that other side — when they score on the last play of the half, it’s just so deflating. If they go down and score, we still got a game going into the second half.”
Junior quarterback Levi Harris helped Elk River orchestrate several explosive drives against the Warriors, with four scoring plays of more than 70 yards. Keoraj scored twice in the Elks’ run-heavy Power-T offense, as Harris only attempted two passes.
“Once you break one free, the whole team has got a whole lot more confidence, not playing nervous, playing free, playing loose,” Elks senior running back Gavin Schmidt said.
The Elks did open their second half with a 71-yard passing touchdown, Harris lofting a pass to a wide-open Schmidt in the middle of the field.
Junior quarterback Dylan Ramert scored an 84-yard rushing touchdown for the Elks in the first half, then stepped in for Harris with five minutes left in the third.
Schmidt, Harris and junior running back Lars Nelson each found the end zone rushing, too.
Brainerd junior running back Jayden Barnum scored both of the Warriors’ touchdowns, both in the first half. Warriors head coach Jason Free called the game a “good measuring stick” for a Brainerd side with 17 new starters.
The Warriors were close to scoring in the fourth quarter but were stifled by a fourth-down red zone stand on the 14-yard line.
After climbing to the top of the mountain with a 2022 state title, last year’s Elk River team went 4-7 with a young set of starters and Harris sidelined by a torn ACL.
“This season is a really big season to prove to the state who we are,” Keoraj said. “From the score, with Brainerd being ranked higher than us, that really showed something.”