Elective abortions declined 8% in Minnesota from 2019 to 2020, the largest decline since at least 1980, based on available data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

While the drop extends a gradual decline in abortions in Minnesota since 2000, the sharper decline suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role — with various lockdowns and restrictions perhaps reducing sexual encounters that resulted in unplanned pregnancies, as well as access to abortion providers in the state.

"We believe the pandemic exacerbated existing barriers to abortion care, which likely also contributed to the decreased number of abortions last year," said Planned Parenthood North Central States in a written statement. The St. Paul-based provider increased telehealth counseling options in response to the pandemic, and provided 7,491 abortions in 2020 — 82% of the procedures in Minnesota last year.

The 9,108 total abortions reported in Minnesota last year included 8,249 involving state residents — with more than half being women in their twenties and less than one in ten involving teenagers, according to the annual report released each year on July 1. Minorities made up a disproportionate share of the abortion recipients in Minnesota — with Black women receiving nearly 31% of the procedures among state residents despite making up less than 10% of the state's female population.

While abortions involving out-of-state residents also declined, Minnesota saw an increase from 99 to 152 in women coming from South Dakota for the procedures.

Planned Parenthood has become the dominant provider in Minnesota, following the opening of its St. Paul facility and the closure of other providers in the Midwest. A decade ago, it only performed 35% of abortions in Minnesota, and last year it only performed 65% of them. Whole Womens Health had been the second-largest provider in the state but its abortion numbers dropped from 2,114 in 2019 to 137 last year.

"We also see in this data that there are simply too few abortion providers in our state," the Planned Parenthood statement said.

The exact role of the pandemic on measures of reproductive and sexual health in Minnesota are unclear. The state last month reported an overall decline from 2019 to 2020 in new cases of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, but experts suspect that reduced testing played a role. A handful of national and international studies reported less sexual activity during the pandemic.

The number of women who didn't disclose reasons for their abortions increased to 30% in 2020, complicating any analysis of the roll of the economy and unemployment increase because of the pandemic. Of those who disclosed reasons, 1,671 women who received abortions last year indicated economic reasons while 5,217 indicated they did not want children at this time.

