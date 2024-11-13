More than half of Minnesota county election offices have received bomb threats since Nov. 8

Election offices in more than half of Minnesota’s counties have been targeted with emailed bomb threats since Nov. 8, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday.
The threats come as election workers are still in the process of verifying the results of the 2024 election.
In a statement, Secretary of State Steve Simon said his office is coordinating with local, state and federal partners to “ensure that our election officials can complete this important work and that those responsible for these threats are held accountable.”
“Threats of violence against election workers, aimed at disrupting our democracy, are absolutely unacceptable,” he said.
Turnout was high in Minnesota in 2024, but it was lower compared with the 2020 presidential election.
Unofficial 2024 results show that about 76% of registered voters cast a ballot, down from the record-breaking 79.96% turnout in 2020, the Secretary of State’s Office said last week.
The unofficial results, however, are higher than the 74.72% turnout recorded in 2016.
