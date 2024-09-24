Election 2024 Latest: Trump makes first campaign stop in Georgia since feud with Kemp ended

Harris is both Black and South Asian American, and has worked to rally AAPI voters in swing states like Georgia where their numbers are growing. But while the poll indicates that AAPI voters are much more likely to see their own cultural identity reflected in her than in Trump — about half of AAPI voters say Harris better represents their background and culture, while only about 1 in 10 say this about Trump — it's not clear how much this is influencing their perspectives on the candidates.