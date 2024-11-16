Eight killed and 17 injured after knife attack at a vocational school in China

World

November 16, 2024 at 6:37PM

BEIJING — Eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern city of Yixing on Saturday night, local police said.

The attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology at around 18:30 local time on Saturday, the Yixing police said in a statement.

The suspect, a 21-year old graduate of the school surnamed Xu, was detained on site.

Police said Wu had failed his school exams and could not get a graduation certificate, and that he was dissatisfied about his pay at an internship.

This is the second deadly attack within a week after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and injured 43 others.

