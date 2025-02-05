Egg prices are (still) up. Here are 5 easy substitutes.

Flax “eggs” are the most versatile substitute because flax contains fat, has a subtle nutty taste that pairs with just about any sweet and binds ingredients together well. Meli, who recently wrote “Baking an Impact: Small Changes for More Sustainable Baking,” recommends starting with whole flaxseeds and grinding them yourself in a spice grinder because the fat in flax makes preground meal go rancid quickly. She also says that for most baked goods, whole chia seeds can be used in the same way in the same proportions. Both substitutes would benefit from adding a pinch more of baking powder to the mix.