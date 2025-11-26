Canceled contract between staffing company, Avis Budget means 94 layoffs at MSP

An Atlanta-based staffing company will lay off nearly 100 employees at a car rental outfit at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
A notice filed with Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development noted a lost contract between EDS Service Solutions and Avis Budget Group (AGB), a popular auto rental agency, was the reason for the 94 layoffs. But Avis, Budget and other brands under the ABG umbrella will continue to operate at MSP.
EDS worked with ABG to supply workers for the travel company’s rental counter at the airport. The New Jersey-based company will now do its own hiring to fill the jobs, according to Sophia Sasso, executive communications specialist for EDS.
ABG declined to comment.
EDS had supplied employees — who worked as airport shuttlers, lot coordinators/drivers, supply chain specialists and more — to ABG at MSP for more than eight years, according to Sasso. EDS still works with ABG in other U.S. locations, and those partnerships are unaffected.
Teamsters Union 120, which could not be reached for comment, represents 86 of the employees. EDS notified all employees of the layoffs last week, and the layoffs should conclude by Jan. 20.
Founded in 2014, EDS hires and outsources employees to companies specializing in car rental, hospitality, automotive, aviation and logistics. They currently manage more than 7,000 employees spanning 40 states.
ABG is the parent company of several car rental brands, including Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental, Payless Car Rental and Zipcar.