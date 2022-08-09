More from Star Tribune
Following the facts to Mar-a-Lago
Let's take a breath until we learn more about what the FBI was seeking from Trump.
Opinion
The NFL wakes up
The league is rightly challenging an arbitrator's weak punishment in the Deshaun Watson case.
Letters
Readers Write: FBI searches Mar-a-Lago, abortion
Tread carefully, Democrats.
Dane Smith and Mary Hartnett
Will Kathy Olson still get to vote?
She's a hypothetical but representative Minnesotan. We present her as an illustration of how proposed voting restrictions will affect many people — maybe even someone you think is OK.
Faye Flam
Benefits of antidepressants were overpromised. So now what?
New analysis shows that the placebo effect is enormous — and that the drugs improve on that about 15% of the time.