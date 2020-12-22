More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times
Thomas L. Friedman: I hope principled conservatives start their own party
Moderates on each side have significant leverage.
Claudia Sahm
The relief bill's biggest blind spot: Housing
Millions will owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities next month.
Julie Blaha
Minnesota GOP attacks undermine checks and balances
These ongoing attacks on watchdogs must be put to an end.
Jay Ambrose, Tribune News Service
Biden must be a cyberwar president
The country must strike back.
Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune
Slow return of the light illuminates losses and blessings
This year, I'm taking note of both the things I miss and appreciate.