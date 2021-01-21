More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Jim Triggs
Human touch endures in the handwritten word
Technology is great — but it removes the intimacy that comes from connecting with people through a letter written by hand.
rash report John rash
Amanda Gorman composes a poetic inauguration
Poetry is "having a moment" as America is riveted by a poem (and poet) that captures a country's and inauguration's inflection point.
Letters
Readers Write: Biden's inaugural speech, hopes for a Biden presidency
I heard "liberty" loud and clear in that speech.
Editorial
Back for another debate: Rent control
It's a long-panned idea. Is it different this time? Voters in Minneapolis may be asked to judge.