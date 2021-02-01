More from Star Tribune
Jason George
Counterpoint: Anti-pipeline officials didn't talk to workers
The political leaders who claim to have their constituents in mind only spoke to those who would agree with them.
Tyler Cowen
Help families, don't burden employers
When you weigh the benefits and risks of two policies on the table, it's not hard to choose.
Lee Lynch
Please raise my taxes; I can afford it
And so can other rich people.
Opinion Exchange
Postpone Tokyo Olympics until COVID is under control
There are too many unknowns to go ahead with the Games in July.