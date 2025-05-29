Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Inaction has consequences

Jeers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services, for the recent announcement by his federal agency that it will no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women. That recommendation is at odds with actual medical experts, which Kennedy, a lawyer, is not. “Despite the change in recommendations from HHS, the science has not changed,” said Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “It is very clear that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy can be catastrophic and lead to major disability, and it can cause devastating consequences for families. Growing evidence shows just how much vaccination during pregnancy protects the infant after birth, with the vast majority of hospitalized infants less than six months of age — those who are not yet eligible for vaccination — born to unvaccinated mothers.” The recommendation also could jeopardize insurance coverage for pregnant women who want to get the shot.