Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Inaction has consequences

Jeers to leadership — or lack thereof — at the State Capitol. Once again, the Legislature adjourned without completing its work, necessitating an impending special session. And while it looks like that will occur in time to avoid layoffs of state workers, mandatory layoff notices may soon be sent to thousands of them. Unlike the partisan process the last several months in St. Paul, the political inaction is bipartisan, bicameral and involves the legislative and executive branches. Minnesota’s state employees, and the citizens they work hard for, deserve much better.
Cheers to the Minnesota Frost. They’ve done it again. From barely qualifying for the 2025 playoffs to PWHL champions — for the second year running — this team turned underdog grit into hockey greatness. Cheers also to Frost fans. They are arguably the classiest fans in hockey — as evidenced by the fact that they genuinely celebrated the Ottawa Charge goalie, who earned the playoff MVP award while the Frost skated off with the championship hardware that matters most. And with all due respect to Michigan, Massachusetts and New York, Minnesota remains the capital of the American hockey world — the mecca where heart, skill and ice converge.
Jeers to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services, for the recent announcement by his federal agency that it will no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women. That recommendation is at odds with actual medical experts, which Kennedy, a lawyer, is not. “Despite the change in recommendations from HHS, the science has not changed,” said Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “It is very clear that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy can be catastrophic and lead to major disability, and it can cause devastating consequences for families. Growing evidence shows just how much vaccination during pregnancy protects the infant after birth, with the vast majority of hospitalized infants less than six months of age — those who are not yet eligible for vaccination — born to unvaccinated mothers.” The recommendation also could jeopardize insurance coverage for pregnant women who want to get the shot.
Cheers to the U.S. House’s Republican majority for not including a dubious item on Big Pharma’s wish list in the recently passed spending bill. Although there’s much to dislike in the legislation, such as massive cuts to the Medicaid program, the House GOP commendably left the EPIC Act (Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures) on the cutting floor. The act would have undermined a common-sense measure to lower the high cost of prescription drugs: wielding the federal government’s considerable purchasing power to negotiate lower medication prices for seniors and other consumers.