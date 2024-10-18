Edina veteran accused of setting up ambush of police needs mental care, not incarceration, supporters say

On Aug. 28, police said they received two calls about a possible suicide in Redwood Falls’ sprawling Ramsey Park around 9:43 p.m. There, police said they found a car registered to Covert and inside were camping supplies, a Bible and a crucifix. As police and a search dog scoured the 256-acre park and its miles of hiking trails and rocky outcroppings, they called out into the darkness, “Christopher, it’s the police, we are here to help you!”