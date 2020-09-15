Highways and roads around Edina's sprawling medical and retail center were closed and a hospital locked down Monday night after a man was shot in its parking area.

Edina police responded to reports of a shooting outside the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital at 6401 S. France Ave. just before 9 p.m., according to the city. The man was shot in the head, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The victim, who suffered noncritical injuries and was receiving medical treatment, gave police a description of the suspect, who fled.

City officials urged those living in the area to remain in their homes as police searched for the suspect.

A spokesperson from M Health Fairview said the hospital "is secure and is providing full service for patients in the Emergency Department."

The hospital is at France Avenue and the Crosstown, both of which were reported to be closed. Helicopters could be heard circling the area, which has a park and homes nearby.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson arrived at the situation at the edge of the M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital campus on W. 66th St. Monday night.

WCCO-TV reported that officers assembled in the Southdale Center parking lot across from the hospital.

Police described the suspect as an Asian man in his 30s with shaved hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The suspect was wearing sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Edina police at 952-826-1600.

