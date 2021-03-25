Edina police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Jackie Rahm Little was last heard from by family members via phone on Friday, March 19. Subsequent efforts to reach him by family members and Edina police have been unsuccessful.

Little is white, 5 feet 11, 190 pounds and has a thick beard. He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate MGE 671.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.

