Edina police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.
Jackie Rahm Little was last heard from by family members via phone on Friday, March 19. Subsequent efforts to reach him by family members and Edina police have been unsuccessful.
Little is white, 5 feet 11, 190 pounds and has a thick beard. He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate MGE 671.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered through health systems, state clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Here's what you need to know.
Local
Minneapolis police investigate officer's punch of Black teen
The Minneapolis Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation after an officer who appears to be white was caught on video punching a Black teenager, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Thursday.
Local
Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death
Outside of George Floyd's public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the longtime Houston resident that would take aim at police brutality.
Local
Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16
Gov. Tim Walz will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older next week following a promised increase in weekly doses from the federal government early next month, the governor's spokesman said Thursday.
Local
Dakota County park plans to preserve Native American history
Dakota people have an 8,000-year history in the area of Spring Lake Park Reserve.