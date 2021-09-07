Edina police are searching for a 2½-year-old girl last seen near Rosland Park on 66th Street.
The girl has been missing since around 5 p.m. Monday, police said.
She was wearing white clothes and an orange hijab. Anyone with information can call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.
Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882
