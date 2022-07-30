Edina police on Friday identified a juvenile boy as a suspect in a case in which a noose was found hanging in one of the courtyards of the city's community center.

In a statement on social media, the Edina Police Department thanked the public for helping identify the suspect. On Tuesday, Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley told families and students the noose was found and was taken down.

"A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other nondominant groups," Stanley said in the statement on Tuesday. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."

Stanley also encouraged the community to join the next "One Town, One Family" session at the Edina High School cafeteria from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 to demonstrate that acts of hate and harm do not reflect the community as a whole.

The police investigation is active and ongoing.